Ehsas Programme , Insaf Imdad Programme above politics: FM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that Ehsas Programme was introduced to extend financial assistance towards deserving families only and Rs 12000 each was being given to 12 million families across the country.

In a video message along with Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, the foreign minister siad that Ehsas Programme was above politics was heading forward successfully. Similarly, the Punjab government would also provide financial assistance to 2.5 million deserving families under "Insaf Imdad Programme".

Moreover, Qureshi said, they in their personal capacity were also distributing Ration bags among masses in the Constituencies NA-156 and NA-157, adding, they had devised a comprehensive plan for distribute of the Ration bags. The Tiger Force (Volunteers) has been organized in both the constituencies to disburse the Ration bags. The volunteers were given complete awareness that there should be no discrimination in delivery of Ration. He said every deserving family would be given Ration.

Initially, the volunteers identified deserving families at union council and ward level and now the ration was being distributed during night hours therefore not to hurt self respect of any citizen, the FM maintained.

He said the data of Tiger Force of the both constituencies had also been shared with Prime Minister's Tiger Force team. However, he urged the youngsters to get registered in case someone else wished to join Tiger Force.

Qureshi informed that some 820,000 youngsters had registered themselves with Tiger Force by April 10, saying, the doctors, engineers, students, teacher, civil society workers and many others were part of the Tiger Force.

After noticing response of youth, Prime Minister Imran Khan enhanced date of registration for another five days, till April 15.

Qureshi stated that the Tiger Force would help in offering meal, medicines and other facilities to masses in case of any strict lockdown situation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi also spoke and stated that daily wagers and labourers were the most affected segments due to lockdown. He thanked people who helped in delivery of Ration among masses.