Eid Milan party for health professionals hosted at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Thursday organized an Eid Milan party in honour of health professionals.

The party was hosted by the Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood.

Talking on the occasion, the PINS ED said that there was no doubt that "our religious festivals portray the beauty of our society and reflect our true social culture in which we get the opportunity to share each others' happiness".

He added that such gathering of health professionals and spending happy moments together really promoted the spirit of mutual brotherhood and harmony.

Paying tribute to the services of doctors and other staff in Eid holidays, he said: "Our medical professionals sacrificed their joy of Eid on the patients and preferred to serve the ailing humanity instead of enjoying".

Prof Dr Khalid said that doctors and other employees of the PINS had made the name of the Institution brighten by performing their duties with zeal and dedication.

Professor Asif Bashir, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Hafiz Salman Shahid, Dr. Saad Yaqub Qazi, General Secretary YDA Dr. Asad Shah, PresidentYNA Khalida Tabasum, President PHSSA Rana Pervaiz and other employeeswere also present.