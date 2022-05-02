Eid namaz to be offered at over 500 places in Sukkur

(@iemziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated in the Sukkur division on Tuesday with religious fervor.

The Eid Namaz would be offered at more than 500 places including Eidgahs, Imambargahs, parks, open places in the city.

The main eid congregation would be held at the Jinnah Municipal Stadium and Jamia Masjid Bandar road, where Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah along with MNAs, MPAs , Advisors and notables of the district would offer Eid prayers.

Later, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah would exchange Eid greetings with the general publicfrom 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his residence.