Eid Ul Adha 2025 In Pakistan Expected On THIS Date

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will make final announcement about moon sighting in Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO predicted that Eid ul Adha 2025 is likely to be observed across the country on Saturday, June 7.

The SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) said that the first day of Zil Hajj (Dhul-Hijjah) is expected to fall on May 29, 2025, based on astronomical calculations.

The space agency noted that the new moon of Zil Hajj will be born on May 27 at 8:02pm, and at that time, the moon will be approximately 11 hours and 34 minutes old.

However, SUPARCO stated that the chances of moon sighting on May 27 are extremely low across Pakistan, making May 28 the likely 30th day of Zil Qadah, and May 29 the expected start of Zil Hajj, which places Eid ul Adha on June 7.

The final announcement will, however, depend on moon sighting confirmation by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

