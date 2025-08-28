Eight lac cause water expected to pass through Chenab river by Saturday night: DC

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu has said that there is a threat of high level flood in Chenab and Sutlej rivers, forecasting a massive flow of approximately 800,000 cusecs in the Chenab by Saturday night

He said that the district administration has accelerated evacuation of citizens.

He expressed these views during detailed visit to the Bund Bosan and Shershah flood embankments. He was accompanied by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Zahid Iqbal, and other senior district officials.

During the inspection, DC Sindhu personally supervised the evacuation process, ensuring that residents were shifted to safer locations. The DC and CPO also received briefings on the current flood preparedness and inspected the integrity of the flood protection embankments.

A major flood surge is expected in the Chenab within the next two days, said DC Sindhu. He said that flood relief camps have been established where all facilities are available.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar stated that tight security measures have been enforced at all flood relief camps. A comprehensive security plan has been developed to protect the lives and property of displaced residents.

Holding a joint press conference, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the district administration is fully alert to mitigate the expected flood in Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

The DC revealed that around 138 villages in Multan could be affected by the water levels, and over 300,000 people were being shifted to safer areas. “So far, more than 45,000 people have already been evacuated, and the remaining will be shifted within the next two days,” he stated.

He urged the citizens not to fear and added that no embankment or protective dyke will be breached in a way that puts human settlements at risk. Any decision to breach dykes — including at Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah would only be made when necessary, and after consultation with relevant departments, he added.

He informed that 38 relief camps have been established where not only food and medical aid are available, but also fodder and shelter for livestock. All relevant departments, including Rescue 1122 and the Irrigation Department, are fully mobilized on the ground.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar confirmed that every resident in the riverine belt will be evacuated to safe locations. “If it becomes necessary to breach any embankment, people in the affected areas will be shifted well in advance,” he assured. According to him, the floodwater is expected to reach Multan by Saturday afternoon, but the urban population will remain unaffected, with only the riverine areas at risk.

The DC also assured the residents of Jalalpur Tehsil, that there is no imminent threat, and relief operations are actively underway in the area.