Eight members of two gangs arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested eight alleged members of two cattle-theft gangs including the ring leaders.

According to a police spokesperson, during the ongoing crackdown on criminals, SHO Begowala police station, along with a team, traced the gangs by using some scientific methods of investigation.

The police recovered 10 cattle-heads, five motorcycles and Rs 75,000 in cash from the accused. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were under way.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for the police officers participating in the operation against gangsters.