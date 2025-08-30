Elder brother of DG FDA passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Mian Muhammad Shoaib Akhtar, an elder brother of Director General Faisalabad Development

Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, passed away.

He had sustained severe head injuries in an accident and was admitted in the ICU of Allied Hospital-I where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

he was laid to rest in the graveyard of his native village on Saturday.

A large number of people, including senior government officials, FDA officers and staff, relatives, villagers, industrialists, traders, lawyers, friends and members of civil society attended the funeral prayers.

Prominent organizations and social circles also expressed grief. Members of Tennis Club and Minerva Club Faisalabad, including Club President Mian Zahid Sarfraz, Secretary Rana Muhammad Mushtaq, sports Secretary Rana Iftikhar Ahmad Advocate, Joint Secretary Dr Jalal Arif and President District Bar Association (DBA) Saif-ur-Rehman Bhatti also issued condolence statements.