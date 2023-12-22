Open Menu

Election Activities Intensifies In DI Khan As Candidates Rush To File Nomination Papers

December 22, 2023

Election activities intensifies in DI Khan as candidates rush to file nomination papers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The election fever heated up in DI Khan as candidates of different political parties as well as independents rushed to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming general elections 2024 on Friday.

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s nomination papers were submitted by his brother Maulana Obaidur Rehman on NA-44. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Divisional Ameer Haji Shafiq Qasuria and Jamat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yousaf also submitted nomination papers on the same constituency. Besides, Maulana Obaidur Rehman also submitted his nomination papers as a covering candidate to his party chief.

Similarly, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, TLP leader Haider Khan Miankhel and JI leader Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Khan Miankhel submitted their nomination papers on NA-45.

Former Federal Minister Asad Mehmood of JUI-F, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Candidate Qadir Betanni, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sami Ullah Khan Burki and Pirzada Arshad Mansoor submitted their nomination papers for NA-43 (Tank).

On provincial assembly seats, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, PPP’s Makhdoom Aftab Shah, Makhdoom Ali Raza, Saqlain Khan Barakhel, Malik Zaman Rodikhel submitted their nomination papers on PK-111 (Paharpur).

PPP’s Ahmad Kundi, JUI-F leader Sami Ullah Alizai and Abdul Haleem Qasuria filed their nomination papers for PK-112 (City-II).

PPP’s Aziz Ullah Alizai, JI’s Zahid Muhib Ullah, Fakhar Dhap, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Malik Qayyum Hissam, Syed Rajab Ali Shah Hashmi submitted their nomination papers for PK-113 (City-I).

Qaizar Khan Miankhel of PPP, PTIP’s Khalid Saleem Ustrana and JI leader Sana Ullah Tareli submitted their nomination papers for PK-114 while JI leader Abdul Mateen Babar submitted his nomination papers for PK-115.

More Stories From Pakistan