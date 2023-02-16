Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling day in Rajanpur: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that campaigns for by-elections in NA-193 Rajanpur would end 48-hours before the polling day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that campaigns for by-elections in NA-193 Rajanpur would end 48-hours before the polling day.

After the midnight of February 24 and 25, all public meetings and political campaigns, including on electronic and print media, must come to a halt, said the ECP spokesperson.

She said, " The candidates who violate deadline, will have to face penalties, including two years imprisonment and fine up to one hundred thousand rupees, or both.

The political parties and candidates have been asked to abide by the rules and exercise self-restraint so that polling could be held in a peaceful manner on February 26.