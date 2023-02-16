UrduPoint.com

Election Campaign To End 48 Hours Before Polling Day In Rajanpur: The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP)

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling day in Rajanpur: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that campaigns for by-elections in NA-193 Rajanpur would end 48-hours before the polling day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that campaigns for by-elections in NA-193 Rajanpur would end 48-hours before the polling day.

After the midnight of February 24 and 25, all public meetings and political campaigns, including on electronic and print media, must come to a halt, said the ECP spokesperson.

She said, " The candidates who violate deadline, will have to face penalties, including two years imprisonment and fine up to one hundred thousand rupees, or both.

The political parties and candidates have been asked to abide by the rules and exercise self-restraint so that polling could be held in a peaceful manner on February 26.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Rajanpur February Media All NA-193

Recent Stories

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian ..

Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

1 minute ago
 Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Spe ..

Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pe ..

1 minute ago
 Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating hea ..

Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating health, environmental hazards: VC ..

1 minute ago
 Paperless cabinet meeting held

Paperless cabinet meeting held

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 8.70 billion

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.