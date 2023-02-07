UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Regional Office Announces Schedule For NA-16, 17 By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office announces schedule for NA-16, 17 by-elections

The regional office, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released the by-election schedule for the vacant seats of NA-16 Abbottabad-2 and NA-17 Haripur-9

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The regional office, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released the by-election schedule for the vacant seats of NA-16 Abbottabad-2 and NA-17 Haripur-9.

The public notice for NA-16 Abbottabad-2 will be issued by the Returning Officer on February 8.

According to the District Election Commissioner/Returning Officer Zeeshan Khan, the candidates can obtain and submit nomination papers from February 10 to 14, 2023, from the office of the concerned Returning Officer/District Election Commissioner.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP regional office, the polling for NA-16 Abbottabad 2 seat will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Regional Election Commissioner Hazara Division Abbottabad Aziz Bahadur has been nominated as District Returning Officer and District Election Commissioner Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan as Returning Officer.

Form NA-17 Haripur 9 candidates have received nomination papers to participate in the by-elections, the process of obtaining nomination papers for the by-elections for the National Assembly seat vacated from constituency NA-17 Haripur has started.

Former Federal minister and PTI leader Omer Ayub Khan, Pakistan Muslim League -N leader Babar Nawaz Khan, PPP leader Ejaz Ali Durrani, including Zubair Khan, Ali Zawar Naqvi, Bilal Nawaz Khan, Asad Usman, Iftikhar Abbasi have received nomination papers.

Aziz Bahadar, Regional Election Commissioner as District Returning Officer (DRO) administered oath to Zeeshan Khan, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad as Returning Officer (RO), Muhammad Naseer, Deputy District education Officer (Male) and Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer, Abbottabad as Assistant Returning Officers (ARO).

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Haripur Nawaz Khan February March Sunday Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-16 NA-17

Recent Stories

Public trust in Ombudsman office strengthened

Public trust in Ombudsman office strengthened

3 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Monument near Expo Center is likely t ..

Quaid-e-Azam Monument near Expo Center is likely to complete soon: Administrator ..

3 minutes ago
 Berlin to Allow German Defense Firms to Supply 187 ..

Berlin to Allow German Defense Firms to Supply 187 Leopard 1 Tanks to Ukraine - ..

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P to contest by-polls in Karachi: Federal Mini ..

MQM-P to contest by-polls in Karachi: Federal Minister for Information Technolog ..

3 minutes ago
 FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peopl ..

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peoples after earthquake

26 minutes ago
 Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities ..

Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities rights

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.