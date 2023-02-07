Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office announces schedule for NA-16, 17 by-elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The regional office, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday released the by-election schedule for the vacant seats of NA-16 Abbottabad-2 and NA-17 Haripur-9.

The public notice for NA-16 Abbottabad-2 will be issued by the Returning Officer on February 8.

According to the District Election Commissioner/Returning Officer Zeeshan Khan, the candidates can obtain and submit nomination papers from February 10 to 14, 2023, from the office of the concerned Returning Officer/District Election Commissioner.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP regional office, the polling for NA-16 Abbottabad 2 seat will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Regional Election Commissioner Hazara Division Abbottabad Aziz Bahadur has been nominated as District Returning Officer and District Election Commissioner Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan as Returning Officer.

Form NA-17 Haripur 9 candidates have received nomination papers to participate in the by-elections, the process of obtaining nomination papers for the by-elections for the National Assembly seat vacated from constituency NA-17 Haripur has started.

Former Federal minister and PTI leader Omer Ayub Khan, Pakistan Muslim League -N leader Babar Nawaz Khan, PPP leader Ejaz Ali Durrani, including Zubair Khan, Ali Zawar Naqvi, Bilal Nawaz Khan, Asad Usman, Iftikhar Abbasi have received nomination papers.

Aziz Bahadar, Regional Election Commissioner as District Returning Officer (DRO) administered oath to Zeeshan Khan, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad as Returning Officer (RO), Muhammad Naseer, Deputy District education Officer (Male) and Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer, Abbottabad as Assistant Returning Officers (ARO).