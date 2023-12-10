Open Menu

Election Of Tando Adam Press Club Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Election of Tando Adam Press Club held

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The annual election (2024) of the Tando Adam Press Club was held here on the other day.

According to results of the election committee, Ahmed Ramzani Shaikh and Haji Zeshan Shaikh were elected as president, and Vice President respectively.

Sheraz Samon was elected as General Secretary, Suleman Saand Joint Secretary, Salman Shaikh Treasurer, Jawed Daulatna was elected as office Secretary.

While, Wasim Farooqui, Imdad Rahi, Umer Farooq Qureshi and Rana Mukhtiar were elected as members of the governing body.

Earlier, a General body meeting was held in which permanent membership of the Press Club was given to Senior Journalist Ashiq Hussain Saand, Raziq Dino Meripoto, AShiq Ali Bahen, Rana Muhammad Suleman, Munawer Qureshi, Atif Shah, Abdul Karim Saand, Mubarak Shaikh, Ehsan Ghauri and Abdullah Bahen. Meeting also decided to reduce the tenure of office bearers from two to one year.

Meanwhile people belonging to different segments of life and notables have felicitated the newly elected body of Tando Adam Press Club.

Related Topics

Election Tando Adam From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

14 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

23 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

23 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

23 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

23 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

23 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

23 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

23 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

23 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan