Election of Tando Adam Press Club held

(@FahadShabbir)

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The annual election (2024) of the Tando Adam Press Club was held here on the other day.

According to results of the election committee, Ahmed Ramzani Shaikh and Haji Zeshan Shaikh were elected as president, and Vice President respectively.

Sheraz Samon was elected as General Secretary, Suleman Saand Joint Secretary, Salman Shaikh Treasurer, Jawed Daulatna was elected as office Secretary.

While, Wasim Farooqui, Imdad Rahi, Umer Farooq Qureshi and Rana Mukhtiar were elected as members of the governing body.

Earlier, a General body meeting was held in which permanent membership of the Press Club was given to Senior Journalist Ashiq Hussain Saand, Raziq Dino Meripoto, AShiq Ali Bahen, Rana Muhammad Suleman, Munawer Qureshi, Atif Shah, Abdul Karim Saand, Mubarak Shaikh, Ehsan Ghauri and Abdullah Bahen. Meeting also decided to reduce the tenure of office bearers from two to one year.

Meanwhile people belonging to different segments of life and notables have felicitated the newly elected body of Tando Adam Press Club.