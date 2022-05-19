Election on vacant LB seats in 10 KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The re-election on different categories' seats which remained vacant for various reasons during the second phase of Local Bodies (LB) election, would be held on 22nd May, senior Public Relations Officer (PRO), Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

At least 65000 voters would exercise the right of their vote during the polling that would start at 08:00 a.m. and continue till 05:00 p.m. without any break.

The districts where the election would be held included Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Malakand and Lower Dir.

Elections were postponed on some category seats in these Constituencies due to the death of the candidates or some other reasons.

All arrangements have been finalized to conduct election on 6 tehsil and 26 village and neighborhood councils in these localities. A total of 52 polling stations have been established for this purpose wherein 130 polling booths would facilitate the voters to cast their vote.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the polling day so that voters could join the election process without any hesitation, the PRO said.