Election Tribunal Dismisses Petitions Against Electoral Victory Of MNAs

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 11:48 PM

The Election Tribunal has dismissed petitions challenging the electoral victory of the Federal Minister Shazia Marri and MNA Fehmida Mirza in 2018 general elections from the National Assembly's constituencies in Sanghar and Badin districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Election Tribunal has dismissed petitions challenging the electoral victory of the Federal Minister Shazia Marri and MNA Fehmida Mirza in 2018 general elections from the National Assembly's Constituencies in Sanghar and Badin districts.

According to details, Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench's justice Amjad Ali Sahito on Saturday dismissed the petitions of Grand Democratic Alliance's Kishan Chand Parwani and Pakistan Peoples Party's Rasool Bux Chandio against Shazia Marri and Fehmida Mirza, respectively.

The federal minister had emerged victorious from NA-216 Sanghar II and Mirza from NA-232 Badin II.

