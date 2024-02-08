Elections 2024: Polling concludes peacefully in Rawalpindi district

Polling for the general elections 2024, to elect seven national assembly (NA), and fourteen provincial assembly (PA), candidates concluded in Rawalpindi district in a peaceful manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the general elections 2024, to elect seven national assembly (NA), and fourteen provincial assembly (PA), candidates concluded in Rawalpindi district in a peaceful manner.

The polling started at 8:00 am which continued till 5:00pm today (Thursday), without any break.

The local administration had made foolproof arrangements for the security of all polling stations established for the district where the voters exercised their right to vote without any fear.

The local administration had finalized all the arrangements in Rawalpindi division, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, for smooth flow of general elections.

According to a police spokesperson, foolproof security had been put in place for free, fair and transparent elections. Rawalpindi Region Police had also made the arrangements by deploying more than 16,500 police and other law enforcement agencies personnel for security duties.

As many as 5,490 polling stations were established in 13 Constituencies of the NA and 26 constituencies of the PA across the region.

In terms of sensitivity, there were 694 polling stations in category A, 1371 in category B and 3425 in category C.

According to the Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi region, Syed Khurram Ali, some 2,519 CCTV cameras were installed across the region to monitor the situation from the central control room.

He said that control rooms were also set up in all districts while a central control room was set up in the regional office. The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the ECP was ensured at all places, Syed Khalid Hamdani said. A central control room was established in sports Complex Liaquat Bagh for monitoring the voting process for NA and PA seats. The focal persons of all the agencies concerned including district administration, Police, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 were present in the control room to monitor the situation.

Separate desks were also set up for all the constituencies of Rawalpindi district besides a media monitoring cell set up in the control room.

More than 9500 officers of Rawalpindi police were performing security duty for the general elections 2024.

NA constituencies of Rawalpindi district are NA-51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 and 57.

Tight security arrangements were made for 580-A, 980-B and 1221-C category polling stations.

The city was divided into 280 clusters for patrolling regarding security. Pakistan Army and Rangers Quick Response Force were performing patrolling duties at important places.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi division Liaquat Ali Chatta, the number of registered voters in Rawalpindi division is over 7.5 million. 5,490 polling stations were established across the division, for which 3,604 buildings were used for voting purpose, he informed. A total of 934 candidates were contesting for 13 NA and 26 PA seats of the division.

The registered voters used their right to vote to elect 93 representatives for both national and provincial assemblies.

Several prominent political figures, including Speaker NA and former prime minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Hanif Abbasi, were among the seasonal politicians contesting for seats in the assemblies.

A total of 284 candidates from various political parties including independents, were contesting for 13 seats in the NA. For the 26 constituencies of the PA, 650 candidates were competing to represent these constituents in the assembly.

The citizens used their right to franchise for 7 NA and 14 PA seats of Rawalpindi district. Over 2,671 Presiding Officers and 13,872 Assistant Presiding Officers were performing their duties, and 6,936 polling officers and 2,671 officials were assisting them.