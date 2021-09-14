UrduPoint.com

Electoral Reforms Vital To Strengthen Democracy, Parliament: Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar said on Tuesday that electoral reforms were very important to strengthen the democracy and the parliament.

He said the PTI government believed in strengthening institutions and not in confrontation with institutions, so as to strengthen the country.

The governor stated this while talking to the media during his visit to National Headquarters of Boys Scouts Association, Chief Commissioner Boys Scouts Association Sarfaraz Qamar, Central Secretary Iftikhar Ahmad, Paymaster Sajjad Masood Chishti, along with Commissioner Administration of Boys Scouts Association Punjab, Mohammed Waseem Bari, Rana Takasur and others were also present.

Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar said that putting obstacles in the way of electoral reforms was not service to democracy, adding that electoral reforms were necessary in order to strengthen the democracy and the parliament. The opposition should keep the interest of country and democracy ahead of personal interest and sit with the government for electoral reforms, so that electoral reforms could be introduced to ensure fair and transparent elections.

The Governor said that doing politics was a democratic right of opposition, however the government had no threat from the opposition.

He further said that people had given the mandate to the government for five years and the government would complete its tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the opposition should wait for the next elections instead of hurling threats of protest, and let people decide from the power of their votes that to whom they want to see in the government.

Sarwar said the government saved Pakistan from the economic bankruptcy through its well-conceived economic policies and despite Covid-19, Pakistan was among the top 10 rising economies. He said the government was working for the welfare of common people and Insaaf Sehat Card was the gift of the government for poor citizens. The government had also increased the scope of Health Cards and free health facility would be provided to larger sections of public.

Responding to a question, the Governor Punjab said that it was proved from Cantonment Boards elections that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was the most popular political partyof Pakistan in all the four provinces. The government was working with sincerity to fulfillpromises made to the public, he added.

