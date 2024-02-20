Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for next three days i.e. February 20 to 23, 2024 as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for next three days i.e. February 20 to 23, 2024 as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here Tuesday, the electricity supply would remain suspended from 8 am to 4 pm on February 21 from Sharqpur (SKP1-), Sheikhupura (SKP3-) and Mangtanwala Grids' feeders of Head Lalian, Mandianwala, Mian Sher Muhammad, Fatuwala, Ahmadwala, Jalalpur, Shajowal, Kot Mehmood, Sharqpur Sharif, Faizabad, Sharqpur (SQP2), Helmor PH (E6Q1), C3 (Jharay Kalan), Mor Khunda, D4, E6 (Mandi Faizabad), G8 (Aswan Tentage), F7 (Head Ballocki), A1 (Chachke Gul) and Joge Kot.

On February 22, he said, the electricity would be suspended from 9am to 2pm from Ali Judge Grid's feeders of Machhora and Rajab; Allama Iqbal Town Grid's feeder Wahdat Colony; Askari 10 Grid's areas of F1 to F4, F6 to F9, CMH1 & 2; Ayesha Grid's areas Royal Leather, Khan Colony, Housing Colony, Rahmat Colony, DHQ Hospital, Mujahid Nagar, Miraj Park, ASM (Ayesha Spinning), Sargodha road, Ghazni Road, Habib Colony, Qasimpura, National Floor Mill and Tariq Float Glass; Basirpur Grid's feeders of Ghous-e-Azam, Bank Road, Hafiz Lal, Bataak, Ghalan, Kot Sher Khan, Rukanpora, Mehrke, Ruhila Road and Thokar, Chaurasta; Batapur Grid's feeders of Manawan and Taqipura; Bhati Gate Grid areas of Ravi Colony, Ali Hajveri and Ahmed Lal Road; Bachiki Grid areas F6 (Barkhordar) and F8 (Bachiki); Band Road Grid areas of PECO Road and Rana Town; Canal Hydropower Plant Grid area of EHKL, Central Park Grid's Panduki feeder; Chah Meeran Grid's feeders of Madho Lal Hussain, Fazalpura, Sulaiman Park, Akram Park, Amardeen Road and Misri Shah; Chochak Grid feeder of Condobord; Chohang Grid areas ICC, Defense Road, Radio Pakistan, Mohlan Shah (Industrial-1), US Apprel, Bata, Rangalpur, Zircom, New Chohang, Gope Rai (Lahore Road), Industrial-2, Eden Superior, Kot Gujran, Razaq International, Sadha and Kot Sheikhan; Daroghawala Grid's feeder of Akbari Colony; Depalpur Grid areas Chohan Shaman, Mol Musa, Pipli Pahar and Peer Di Hatti; DHA Rahbar Grid areas of Industrial, DHA 1-(5-6) and Pacewood; Allahabad Grid's feeder of Allahabad, X-Air Avenue Grid's area of New Jahman; Farooqabad Grid's Jahman feeder; Farooqabad Grid feeders of Pulwa, Rasool Park and C6; Fatehgarh Grid feeders of Iftikhar Park, Amir Town, Bilal Park and Gulshan Farooq; Fort Grid's feeders Bazar Hakiman and Shisha Moti; Garden Town Grid's areas of Model Town 2 and Munir Shaheed; Ghazi Grid's feeders Pepsi Road, Ghaziabad and Zarar Shaheed Road; Gulshan Ravi Grid's feeders of Firdous Colony, Domestic, LDA, Rustam Park, Haveli Faridpur Jagir, Chak Bawa, Vasaway Vala and Jahangirabad; Hujra Grid's feeder of Ajajja Bhatta; ICI Public Grid feeders Al-Mezan, ATM, Toyo Nasak, Royal, Subhan, Samira, Laminate and Shahzad Textile; Jandiala Sher Khan Grid's area of Warren; Johar Town Grid's feeders of H Block, Q Block, R Block SFD, D Feeder, Campus View, E1, F Block, G1 and M, Niaz Baig, Badar Colony, Katar Band Road, Forensic Science, PIA Shadiwal, Bir, Walk and Shop, CAMB, Canal Park, SPARCO, Tech Society and WASA Disposal; Jubilee Town Grid's A&B and F&D Blocks, Dawood Residency, Defense Road, Indus Hospital, Mannu Textiles, Mohlanwal Scheme, Shahkam Textiles, Shams Bin Ikram, Spring Apartments and US Apparel New; Kala Shah Kaku Grid's feeders Scarp 4 and Zafar Park; KK Dogran Grid's area of Salar; Kahnah Grid's feeders of US Apparel, Ferozpur Road Kahnah, Ghousia Park, Nishat, Theater, Kanganpur and Muhammadiyah; Kasur New Grid feeders of Jabomali, Shekham, Ferozpur Road, Hospital, Jinnah Road, Peruvala, Qadri, Chant, Sutlej and Majeed City; Kasur Old Grid feeders of Athilpur, Ganda Singhwala, Rasoolpura, Ayaz Textile Mill (ATM), Bachiki and Dolewala; Khadian Grid's areas of Mandi Usmanwala and Tatara Kamal; Kot Radhakshan Grid's feeders City-1 and Changamanga City; KSK Grid's feeders DTM, New Industrial, Sparco No.

4, Zafar Park, SF5 and SF6; Lahore Cantt Grid's feeder of Abid Majeed Road; LEFO Grid feeder of Ismail Nagar, Lilliyani Grid feeders Lakhniki, Premium Aluminium, Saeed Furnace and SCARP; MA Abad Grid's feeder Haji Chand; Malikpur Grid feeder of Jogekot; Mangamandi Grid feeders of Nano Dogar (Industrial-1), Manga Hitthar, Aligarh, Industrial-2 Nathe Khalsa, Lahore Poly, Sardarpur, Wapda Town, Yusuf Chakwal, Kot Asadullah, Umar Jabran, Honda, Rai Urooj, TUP, Regal Auto Waqas Rafiq, Moscow and Zahoor Textile; Mochi Gate Grid feeders Walled City and Circular Road; Model Town Grid feeder of Federal Colony, Nankana Grid feeders of Chhokri, Khadanwala, City-2 Gurunanak and Khawaja Mian Fazal Deen; Narang Grid feeder of Bhol Chak; New Kot Lakhpat Grid feeders Comfort, Discon, Halloki, New Ferozpur Road, Nishat Colony, Sufiabad, Industrial-2 Dahlloki and Industrial-3; Newsabzi Mandi Grid's areas of Al-Haadi Textiles, Asian Textiles, Data Food, Drain, Faiyaran, Four Brothers, Greencap Road, Hassan, Hanbal Textiles, Rustam Towel, Stead Pharma and Gujjomata; Okara City-1 Grid's feeders Doluwal, South Hospital and Bolan Farm; Okara 2 Grid's areas Company Bagh and Nizami; Old Kot Lakhpat Grid feeder of Toor; Pattoki Grid's Hameed Textile Mill, National (NP Parks), New Mandi, Abbas City, Halla Chowk, Hospital (Old Kachehri Pattoki), Shahwali, Defense View, Hanjran Kalan, Jagowala, Old Mandi, Army Ammunition Depot, Changamanga City and Jumber; Qurtaba Grid's feeder of The Mall Road; Old Raiwind Grid feeder Mayfair; Ravi Grid feeder Khokhar Road (Shad Bagh); Rehman Park Grid area of GSC House; Rewaz Garden Grid feeders Neela Gonbad and Old Anarkali; Rustam Grid's feeders of Sharkpur Khurd and Khaki; Sabzazar Grid feeders Hassan Town, Babu Sabu, F&G Block and Al-Amumtaz Road; Sadar Gugera Grid feeders Sahiwal Road and Kaku; Sagiyan Grid feeder of Outfall Road; Journalist Colony Grid feeders Madni Road, Qalandpura, Afzal Park, Asif Town, CTD, Canal Fort Housing Scheme, Fisheries, Khyber Colony and Journalist Colony-1; Scarp Grid feeders Majid Park and Narowal Road; Shadman Grid feeders Children Complex, CM Secretariat, GOR (TIE) , PC Hotel and Ichhra East; Shahkot Grid feeders A2, KRTM, SBTM, STM, SUTM, Panwan, S3, Abul Khair, CTM, Jadeed, Kashir Textile, Crescent Textile, Suraj Textile and Shams; Shalimar Grid feeders Lakhuder and Shadipura; Shalimar 2 Grid feeders Sahaar Road and Sukh Nehar; Sharqpur Grid feeders Mandi Usmanwala, Shajuwal, Ahmedwala, Faizabad, Mian Sher Muhammad, Sharqpur and Mandianwala; Sheikhupura Grid's areas of Company Bagh, Kachhari and D102; Sukhheki Grid feeders Dhaban and New Dhaban; Sunnyview Grid's feeders Ganga Ram and Hayat Centre; Township Grid areas of Fahad, Madar-e-Millat Road, Nursery Stop and Walgoon; Sohail Grid area of School Road; Walton Grid feeders Defense City and Walton Colony; Wapda Town Grid feeder of Nespak Society; Warburton Grid feeder E103; and Wallington Mall Grid feeders Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The spokesman further said that electricity supply would also be suspended from February 22 to 23 from 9am to 2pm on Sheikhupura Grid's feeder of E-102, while on February 22, power suspension time would be from 10am to 2pm on Ayesha Feeder and Press Colony feeder and Basirpur Grid. Similarly, electricity would be suspended from 9:30am to 1:30pm from Askari 10 Grid and 10am to 4pm from EMCO Grid and Green View Grid on February 22.