Eleven held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : Police arrested eleven law violators during house-to-house search operation in the premises of three different police station areas on Wednesday night.

Police said Thursday that police teams encircled the areas of Gulshanabad, Toba Alampur, Silli Khana and Mouza Gharyala respectively in premises of Chehlyak, Makhdoom Rasheed and Old Kotwali police stations and conducted bio-metric identification of 75 persons.

The teams arrested eleven outlaws and recovered seven illegal weapons, 128 packs of liquor and 38 bottles of imported wine during the search operation, police sources added.