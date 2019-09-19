UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eleven Held During Search Operation In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

Eleven held during search operation in Multan

Police arrested eleven law violators during house-to-house search operation in the premises of three different police station areas on Wednesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : Police arrested eleven law violators during house-to-house search operation in the premises of three different police station areas on Wednesday night.

Police said Thursday that police teams encircled the areas of Gulshanabad, Toba Alampur, Silli Khana and Mouza Gharyala respectively in premises of Chehlyak, Makhdoom Rasheed and Old Kotwali police stations and conducted bio-metric identification of 75 persons.

The teams arrested eleven outlaws and recovered seven illegal weapons, 128 packs of liquor and 38 bottles of imported wine during the search operation, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

5 seconds ago

Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Republic in East Ukraine B ..

1 minute ago

New Aussie law aims to help save Great Barrier Ree ..

1 minute ago

Solution to all problems- illiteracy, unemployment ..

2 minutes ago

Residents continue to suffer as valley remains und ..

31 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs275.6 mln for Revenue Division pro ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.