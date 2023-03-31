UrduPoint.com

Eleven Killed In Stampede During Ration Distribution In Site Area

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Eleven killed in stampede during ration distribution in Site area

At least eight women and three children died and two other sustained injuries in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat money and ration in a private company near Nurus Chowrangi - Site area on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :At least eight women and three children died and two other sustained injuries in a stampede during the distribution of Zakat money and ration in a private company near Nurus Chowrangi - Site area on Friday.

According to police and rescue sources, a large number of people had gathered to receive ration distribution.

Due to stampede many suffered injuries and became unconscious before being shifted to hospitals in critical condition.

Whereas, two children died after falling into the nearby sewerage drain, whose wall also collapsed.

The deceased were identified as Roshan Bibi w/o Muhammad Munir 70, Sabra w/o Munir 40, Khursheeda w/o Zafar 40, Sakina w/o Rashid 60, Shahzadi w/o Omar 60, Naseem Begum w/o Shahid 50, Umm Hani d/o Arshad 10, Syed Waseem s/o Asif 15, Saad s/o Umerzada 07. The identities of the other two women are not ascertained as of now.

