Emergency Preparedness Measures Finalized
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district administration and health department finalized emergency preparedness
measures to deal with any emergency situation.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, emergency wards have been
established at district and tehsil headquarters hospitals, rural health centers, and basic
health units.
Leaves of all doctors, paramedical staff, and relevant department personnel have been
cancelled to ensure a timely and effective response.
The DC stated that a 24/7 District Control Room has been set up at the District Disaster Management
Authority (DDMA) office in the DC Complex to respond promptly to any emergency
alerts or assistance requests.
All relevant departments have been put on high alert, and coordination systems have been fully activated.
The public is urged to contact the district administration in case of any emergency or information.
The control room can be reached at 053-3727487.
