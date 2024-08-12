Open Menu

Emergency Response Underway To Protect Chilmish Dass Tower From Erosion

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Due to the recent surge in river flow and flash floods in Naltar Nallah, the Chilmish Dass 132kV tower is once again at risk of erosion.

According to a press release from Information Department Gilgit to mitigate this threat a team of officials and machinery have been deployed to safeguard the high-power transmission infrastructure and protect the surrounding population.

The emergency response efforts are being led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gilgit, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gilgit, Deputy Directors (DDs) of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Xen Water and Power (W&P), and DDMA, who are present on-site to monitor and oversee the work.

The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the stability of the tower and prevent any disruption to the power supply.

