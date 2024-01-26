Open Menu

Eminent Scholar, Critic Farman Fatehpuri's Birth Anniversary Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

Eminent Urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Eminent urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary on Friday.

He is widely regarded as the supreme authority on life and work of Ghalib.

Born on January 26, 1926 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, his real name was Syed Dildar Ali. He received his matriculation from Fatehpur and intermediate education from Allahabad in 1948 and graduated from Agra University in 1950. Farman migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and settled in Karachi.

He completed his Master of Arts, LLB and B.T. from Karachi University. In 1965, he obtained his PhD degree. wrote many scholarly articles, book reviews and editorials.

Farman Fatehpuri received Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for his literary accomplishments in 1985 from the President of Pakistan. He holds the honour of being the first Pakistani with a D.

Litt (Doctor of Letters) in Urdu in 1974. He remained associated with Karachi University for nearly 30 years and taught many PhD students and researchers. He was later appointed as the chief editor and secretary of the Urdu dictionary board in 1985. In 1996, he served as a member of the Civil Services Board of the Sindh Government. He became the editor of the monthly publication, Nigar- the oldest Urdu literary journal, founded by Farman’s mentor, Allama Niaz Fatehpuri.

Farman’s works and ideas have had a strong influence on researchers investigating the poetry and prose of Ghalib and Urdu linguistics. He was the author of more than 60 titles on the Urdu poetry of Ghalib and Allama Iqbal, including linguistics, critique, and

biography.

He peacefully died in his sleep during the very early morning on August 3, 2013 and he was buried in the Karachi University graveyard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan President Of Pakistan Education Doctor Died Fatehpur Allahabad Agra January August Karachi University From Government

Recent Stories

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 h ..

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

17 minutes ago
 Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

31 minutes ago
 SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

19 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly fol ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

19 minutes ago
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated a ..

Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash

19 minutes ago
 4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

25 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

31 minutes ago
 Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza ..

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

25 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

25 minutes ago
 Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan prio ..

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan