Eminent Scholar, Critic Farman Fatehpuri's Birth Anniversary Observed
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Eminent Urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Eminent urdu linguist, researcher, writer, critic and scholar Farman Fatehpuri was remembered on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary on Friday.
He is widely regarded as the supreme authority on life and work of Ghalib.
Born on January 26, 1926 in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, his real name was Syed Dildar Ali. He received his matriculation from Fatehpur and intermediate education from Allahabad in 1948 and graduated from Agra University in 1950. Farman migrated to Pakistan in 1950 and settled in Karachi.
He completed his Master of Arts, LLB and B.T. from Karachi University. In 1965, he obtained his PhD degree. wrote many scholarly articles, book reviews and editorials.
Farman Fatehpuri received Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award for his literary accomplishments in 1985 from the President of Pakistan. He holds the honour of being the first Pakistani with a D.
Litt (Doctor of Letters) in Urdu in 1974. He remained associated with Karachi University for nearly 30 years and taught many PhD students and researchers. He was later appointed as the chief editor and secretary of the Urdu dictionary board in 1985. In 1996, he served as a member of the Civil Services Board of the Sindh Government. He became the editor of the monthly publication, Nigar- the oldest Urdu literary journal, founded by Farman’s mentor, Allama Niaz Fatehpuri.
Farman’s works and ideas have had a strong influence on researchers investigating the poetry and prose of Ghalib and Urdu linguistics. He was the author of more than 60 titles on the Urdu poetry of Ghalib and Allama Iqbal, including linguistics, critique, and
biography.
He peacefully died in his sleep during the very early morning on August 3, 2013 and he was buried in the Karachi University graveyard.
Recent Stories
Karachi books, Libraries festival launched
LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours
NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid
SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections
DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash
4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections
Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case
Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'
Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi books, Libraries festival launched16 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours17 minutes ago
-
NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs17 minutes ago
-
Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid31 minutes ago
-
SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections19 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct19 minutes ago
-
4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election 202425 minutes ago
-
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections31 minutes ago
-
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process36 minutes ago
-
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 3036 minutes ago
-
IPP to hold public gathering on Feb 02 at Nishter Park for general election-202416 minutes ago
-
SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG COMSTECH31 minutes ago