Employers booked for killing eight-year old girl for freeing parrots in cage

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) People from all walks of life including politicians demanded justice for an eight-year-old girl who lost her life to the torture of her employers in Rawat police precinct here on Wednesday.

Zahra was a domestic worker at a household in Rawalpindi whose employers subjected her torture to death for freeing expensive pet parrots from a cage. She was brought to Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Hospital on Sunday by her employer.

Police arrested the employers and secured their remand for further investigation until June 6.

The eight-year old girl was injured when she was brought to the hospital but she could not survive and succumbed to the injuries at home. She had received injuries on her face, hands, below her rib cage and legs.

Police doubted that she might be sexually assaulted as she received injuries on her private parts. Police sent samples of the victim girl to Forensic lab for forensic examination to confirm the assault on the little girl.

Police booked the employees under Sections 302 (punishment for qatl-i-amd), 376 (punishment of rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The body of the girl was handed over to the her family after post-mortem examination which revealed that the victim had died of Coronavirus.

Zahra belonged to Kot Addu city and was employed by the couple four months ago. She was hired to take care of a one-year old child at the employers’ house. According to the reports, the suspects had made promise to educate her.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the ministry had taken notice of the incident and was in contact with the police, saying that the human rights ministry's lawyer was following the case as well.

The ministry proposed an amendment to add domestic labour as "hazardous occupation in schedule 1 of Employment of Children Act, 1991, she added.