Encroachments From Busy Roads Removed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) As directed by the Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saeedullah Jan along with Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Junaid Khalid and Cantonment Executive Officer and police team jointly initiated action against encroachments from Bank Road Pakistan Chowk to Toru Chowk proceeded till Parhoti Chowk.
Encroachments made by shopkeepers and cart holders were removed from footpaths and roads. Most of the shopkeepers removed the encroachments voluntarily while some were removed by the administration and impounded the goods at the TMA office.
As a result of the campaign, footpaths were cleared for pedestrians and the road for general traffic.
Some shopkeepers were fined on the spot and strictly instructed not to encroach on the road in the future. It should be noted that at a meeting presided over by Commissioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, it was decided to end the illegal encroachments in the city of Mardan and in the first phase, the concerned authorities were instructed to clear Bank Road and Neher Chowk, Par Hoti from encroachments. For this purpose, a committee was formed under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Saeedullah Jan.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao has said that smooth traffic flow in Mardan is our first priority. He urged the people of Mardan to fully cooperate with the administration in this regard.
