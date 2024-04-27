Encroachments removed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Saturday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 155 encroachments from various locations of the city and shifted 9 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL yard.

A total 95 challans were issued besides issuing various warning notices to violators. During the operation, 465 banners and streamers were removed and various selling points of vulture meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.

MCL administrator Rafia Haider warned that the operation would continue till clearance of city roads and bazaars. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments.