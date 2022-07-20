UrduPoint.com

ENSOGOV Stresses To Focus Simplifying ESG Journey For Businesses

Published July 20, 2022

ENSOGOV stresses to focus simplifying ESG journey for businesses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :British Deputy High Commission Karachi and ENSOGOV have arranged an exclusive gathering of corporate leaders to discuss the adoption of the ESG frameworks and sustainability practices in Pakistan.

The event titled "Simplifying the ESG journey for businesses" was held at Acton House British Deputy High Commission Karachi and attended by corporate leadership from the financial sector, banking, textile, FMCG, manufacturing, technology, and development sector gathered, said a press release issued here by British High Commission Islamabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi, said "The environmental, social, and governance challenges the world faces today are complex, alarming, and urgent. Businesses must make bold commitments, build robust plans and take tangible actions. Boards have the Primary role of simplifying ESG adoption and benchmark the progress against global standards." Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of pakistan stock exchange, PICG, and former Federal Minister, stressed creating a national-level ESG framework for Pakistan to bring harmony and comparability.

Sadia Sajjad, Country Manager UK, Ireland, Denmark and Malta, IFC, Jonathan Freeman, CEO, Sustainability Director, CareTech plc; Managing Director, Earlsbrook Consulting Limited, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder, Nutshell Group & Corporate Pakistan Group, Former Minister of State & Chairman, board of Investment and Maheen Rahman, CEO InfraZamin Pakistan stressed on the urgency climate action and adoption of ESG framework.

The leaders, in general, discussed that the operating context for organizations implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies is changing exceptionally fast. There are pressures from investors, customers, employees, and regulators to take substantive action and strengthen reporting and disclosures.

Corporate leaders and participants appreciated the efforts of ENSOGOV (in simplifying the ESG journey for businesses in Pakistan. ENSOGOV is an ESG tech and data-led startup delivering a bitesise sprint model to accelerate ESG transitions for companies in Pakistan and abroad.

The main aim of the discussion is to gather companies under one roof and let them discover new sources of competitive advantage by focusing on benefits and embedding sustainability in the business and across the value chain.

"A strong sustainability strategy transforms a company's relationships with its workforce, suppliers and customers, and resources utilization models and creates long-term value for all its stakeholders". Faraz Khan, Founder, and CEO of ENSOGOV.

The companies are embracing sustainability and ESG to break harmful practices, accelerate business and societal transformation, and create value. This transformation focuses on long-term value creation for the company and its stakeholders and the broader environmental and human context in which it operates.

