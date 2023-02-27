“Ensure justice today there will be elections tomorrow,” says Maryam Nawaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Senior Vice-President while addressing party convention in Sahiwal has come down hard upon the Panama bench which held her father disqualified, saying that the same bench is also responsible for the present crises.

Sahiwal: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday accused Imran Khan of fixing the bench, pointing out that he had now been exposed.

“You [Imran Khan] did bench fixing but you have been exposed,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing the party convention in Islamabad. A large number of party workers were present there.

Maryam Nawaz warned that the shoulders of the judges which Imran Khan was trying to use this time would not be available.

She stated that Imran Khan did not utter even a single word on the recent audio leaks which meant that these were factually correct.

She said that the courts were the custodian of justice and they must deliver justice as it was clearly mentioned on the walls that dispensation of justice is near to “Taqwa” [piousness].

The PML-N leader said that the PML-N was preparing for elections and the elections would be held this year but justice must be delivered before that.

“If you deliver justice today then there will be elections tomorrow,” she said, urging the authorities concerned to set the same standards for Khan which were set for Nawaz Sharif.

She came down hard upon the Panama bench which disqualified her father Nawaz Sharif, saying that it was the Panama bench which became reason of the country’s present economic and political crises.

“Those who made the Panama bench and those who were its parts are responsible for this crisis,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing a party convention in Sahiwal.

Jawab Do, Panama bench walo,” she raised a question.

Maryam Nawaz also said that the people who brought Imran Khan were equally responsible for the prevailing situation.

She gave credit to her father Nawaz Sharif for overcoming challenges in the past.

She said the country’s situation turned into a crisis soon after Nawaz Sharif was ousted.

“Is there anyone who could give justice to public? who could give justice to Pakistan?,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that “It is election year and there will be election this year and Sher [lion], Nawaz Sharif will win this election by majority votes,”.

She stated that elections would be held this year but first of all there would be justice.

She also said that “You called Nawaz Sharif Sicilian mafia, and called him God-father and the person who covered his own daughter was brought to power,”.

The PML-N senior vice-president had Nawaz Sharif made assets by selling out the assets what the “bench” would have done with him.

“First bring that person to dock who grabbed Rs90m. First bring that woman to dock who sold out costly diamonds and then there will be elections,” she added.

She also recalled the statements of former IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz and former Judge Arshad but despite all that Nawaz Sharif was sentenced.

“Who is protecting this person [Imran Khan]?,” said Maryam while naming Faiz Hameed.

She went on to say that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar brought such people to the judicial system who were still supporting Imran Khan.

“When Panama case was being heard this person [Imran Khan] was roaming as “proclaimed offender”, said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that no member of the bench could make any decision regarding arrest of Imran Khan who used to attend the proceedings.

“If the constitution is the same then why there are two ways of justice,” she added.

Maryam said that the cases against Nawaz Sharif were taken up on daily basis and decided speedily but the cases against Imran Khan were being dealt on very slow pace.