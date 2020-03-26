Entry of public service vehicles banned on motorways

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In line with the government decision of lock down in order to control spread of coronavirus, National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday banned entry of public service vehicles in motorways network.

A press release issued here said that entry of vehicles carrying goods, petroleum products and food items with only crew members would be allowed. Private vehicles with maximum two occupants including driver having valid justification to travel would be allowed to enter the motorway network.

The NHMP has appealed the motorway users to avoid unnecessary journey and contact Motorway Police travel advisory, NHMP Hamsafar App, Motorway Police FM 95 or Motorway Police helpline 130 and get information before start of any journey.

.http://beta.nhmp.gov.pk/TA/Public/ViewTravel.aspxMeanwhile Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam issued directives to all officers and staff of Motorway Police to serve the motorway users while ensuring their own safety.