EPA Holds Public Hearing Of NHA's 4-lane Flyover At Bara Kahu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday held public hearing of the much needed 3.5 kilometer long 4-lane flyover to be constructed by the National Highways Authority (NHA) to end the nightmare of traffic jams in Bara Kahu before entering Expressway Murree N-75

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday held public hearing of the much needed 3.5 kilometer long 4-lane flyover to be constructed by the National Highways Authority (NHA) to end the nightmare of traffic jams in Bara Kahu before entering Expressway Murree N-75.

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) held public hearing of project of National Highway Authority (NHA) for the development of flyover, said a news release.

After a careful review of Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which was earlier submitted to Pak-EPA, the public hearing was conducted in a local marquee here at Bara Kahu.

According to NHA documentation, the construction of the project would begin soon and to be completed by the end of 2023.

The final approval of EPA would be given once all the alternate traffic routes were finalized and the proponent address to other issues raised by the public.

