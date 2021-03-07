UrduPoint.com
EPD Seals Chimneys Of Two Sizing Units

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department sealed chimneys of two sizing units on charge of violation environment laws and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

A spokesman of local administration said that on directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, a team of Environment Department visited Jhang Road near Fruits & Vegetables Market and found that two sizing units were burning old tyres, clothes and scarp material as fuel in their boilers which was emitting excessive smoke direct into the air and causing environmental pollution.

The chimneys of boilers in both sizing units were sealed while further action against their owners was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

