E&T Deptt Removed 55 Tinted Glasses, 65 Fancy Number Plates In ICT
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department on Monday intensified action against illegal vehicle modifications in the Federal Capital and a total of 180 vehicles underwent inspection, leading to the removal of 55 tinted glasses and 65
fancy number plates.
On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Excise Department were ramping up efforts to curb illegal modifications on vehicles and continued crack down on vehicles sporting black tinted glasses and unauthorized fancy number plates, said the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum here.
In a recent operation spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners alongside Assistant Excise & Taxation Officers (AETOs) and Traffic Police, thorough checks were conducted at key locations including Lehtarar Road, Taramuri Chowk, F-6,
F-7, and nearby areas, he said adding a total of 180 vehicles underwent inspection, leading to the removal of 55 tinted glasses and 65 fancy number plates.
Those found in violation were issued warnings, while the registration of vehicles
with illegal modifications was suspended.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to comply with the law by removing unauthorized modifications
from their vehicles. Only number plates approved by the Excise and Taxation Department should be used to avoid
facing punitive measures.
It is noteworthy that the joint operation between the Excise and Taxation Department and the Islamabad Transport Authority is an ongoing effort, indicating a sustained commitment to enforcing regulations and maintaining order on
the city's roads.
The proactive stance taken by authorities underscored the importance of upholding standards for vehicle modifications,
Dr Abdullah said.
He urged the citizens to play their part in fostering a culture of responsibility by adhering to legal requirements regarding vehicle modifications.
