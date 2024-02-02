Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In connection with celebrations of Chinese New Year, the Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organised an event at Faletti's hotel, Lahore.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Chinese consul general, and various political, social and business personalities.

A delegation from the Punjab University teachers and students, led by host Director PU Confucius Institute Prof Dr Shafiqur Rahman, also participated in the event.

The PU Confucius Institute students presented Chinese songs, adding a special charm to the event. Dr Shafiqur Rahman also met the PCJCCI President to discuss important matters.

The Chinese consul general met faculty and students of the Punjab University.

