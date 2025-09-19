ATC Extends Interim Bails Of PTI Leaders In May 9 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bails of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till October 31 in cases linked to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings. The sisters of PTI founder, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with Omar Ayub Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, did not appear before the court despite the expiry of their bail terms. Their counsels sought exemptions, which the court accepted.
Meanwhile, former Federal minister Azam Khan Swati, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, and several other PTI leaders and workers appeared before the court to mark their attendance.
After hearing arguments, the court extended the interim bail of all leaders until the end of October.
The cases pertain to violent incidents on May 9, including setting fire to a container at Kalma Chowk and torching a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office.
Other PTI leaders seeking pre-arrest bail in the same cases include Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Bilal Ejaz, Rai Hassan Nawaz, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, and Muhammad Ashraf Sohna.
