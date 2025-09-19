Dengue preventive efforts in Murree reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A meeting to review dengue prevention measures was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

During the meeting, officials from various departments briefed the Deputy Commissioner on measures taken to prevent the spread of the dengue virus. Deputy Commissioner Murree directed authorities to take all possible steps to curb the dengue virus.

Addressing the meeting, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi emphasized that public cooperation is essential for the success of the anti-dengue campaign. He stated that anti-dengue teams are actively working in the field to ensure public safety.

He urged the Health Department and allied departments to raise awareness among the public about dengue prevention measures.

He further stressed that strict adherence to dengue prevention SOPs must be ensured, and no negligence or oversight in this regard will be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Murree Faisal Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer Health Murree Azhar Abbas, Chief Executive Officer education Murree Nazhat Kulsoom, In-charge PERA Murree Gohar Nawaz, Manager Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Talha Mir, and officials from other departments.