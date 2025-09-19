Open Menu

Dengue Preventive Efforts In Murree Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Dengue preventive efforts in Murree reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A meeting to review dengue prevention measures was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

During the meeting, officials from various departments briefed the Deputy Commissioner on measures taken to prevent the spread of the dengue virus. Deputy Commissioner Murree directed authorities to take all possible steps to curb the dengue virus.

Addressing the meeting, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi emphasized that public cooperation is essential for the success of the anti-dengue campaign. He stated that anti-dengue teams are actively working in the field to ensure public safety.

He urged the Health Department and allied departments to raise awareness among the public about dengue prevention measures.

He further stressed that strict adherence to dengue prevention SOPs must be ensured, and no negligence or oversight in this regard will be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Murree Faisal Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer Health Murree Azhar Abbas, Chief Executive Officer education Murree Nazhat Kulsoom, In-charge PERA Murree Gohar Nawaz, Manager Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Talha Mir, and officials from other departments.

Recent Stories

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

48 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

3 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

3 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

4 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

4 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan