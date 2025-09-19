IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops' Requests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On the request of ASI Shafqat Ali for restoration of seniority, IGP Punjab directed the Additional IG Punjab to provide relief. On the request of sanitary worker Patras Masih regarding transfer and posting, IGP directed the CTO Lahore to provide relief.
On the request of Traffic Assistant Muhammad Akbar for medical financial assistance, IGP directed the Additional IG Welfare & Finance to provide relief. Similarly, on the request of Senior Security Constable Babar Ali, IGP directed the DPO Kasur to provide relief.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.
