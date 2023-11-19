Open Menu

Ex-ministers Quit PTI, Join IPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Ali Nawaz Awan parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and announced joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

According to party sources, Ali Nawaz met IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Aleem Khan in Lahore and announced joining their party.

Aoun Chaudhry and other IPP leaders were also president.

Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem welcomed Ali Nawaz in the party folds.

Separately, former provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai also announced quitting the PTI and joining the IPP in a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Aoun Chaudhry, Samsam Bukhari, Nauman Langriyal and other leaders also participated in the meeting.

