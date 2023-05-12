UrduPoint.com

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Faces New Arrest If Refused Bail -Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan, the former prime minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party, will be arrested again if he is not granted bail on all cases initiated against him, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday0

"I made it clear yesterday that if Imran Khan receives assistance on all the cases registered against him, and is granted bail, we will not arrest him. In fact, we will try to get his bail canceled. And if he is given bail on some of the cases and not bailed on the rest of them, we will definitely arrest him," Sanaullah told Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv.

Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday following a hearing of the Islamabad High Court in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.

6 million) to the national exchequer. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release.

On Friday, the judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released Khan on bail until May 26. It also barred the relevant authorities from arresting Khan until May 17 in connection with any new case filed against him after May 9.

Currently, several dozen criminal cases have been initiated against Khan in various courts of the country, local media reported. Khan's lawyers filed additional lawsuits during the hearing on Friday, in which they called on the Supreme Court to combine all the cases brought against the ex-prime minister and instruct the authorities to provide detailed information about the cases registered against him.

