Ex-Servicemen Society praises Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) has lauded the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, appreciating his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and the defense agreements signed during the tour.

An important meeting of the Society was held at its central office in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General (R) Abdul Qayyum Malik. Participants noted that Field Marshal Munir’s vision and initiatives are steering Pakistan towards greater economic stability and defense self-reliance, describing his achievements as a source of national pride.

Speakers stressed that the positive developments under his leadership have elevated Pakistan’s standing at the international level.

They further said that the Field Marshal enjoys the prayers, trust, and full support of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the central cabinet, including Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (Senior Vice President), Lieutenant Muhammad Afzal (Vice President), Brigadier Tariq Mahmood, Brigadier Shameem, Air Marshal Parvez Nawaz, Commodore Arshad Mahmood (Secretary General), Chief Organizer Aziz Ahmed Awan, and Central Office Secretary Khalid Mahmood Qazi.