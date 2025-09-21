Punjab CM To Announce Special Package To Compensate Crop Damages
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Sunday visited flood relief camps set up in Jalalpur Pirwala and reviewed the arrangements for animal feed, fodder, silage and supplements.
According to a press release issued here the secretary met flood-affected people and inquired about the provision of food, shelter, healthcare facilities, as well as the availability of fodder and veterinary treatment for their livestock.
He said that green fodder, feed supplements, straw and silage were being ensured for the livestock of flood victims, while excellent arrangements were also in place for their treatment and vaccination.
He further informed that committees had been formed to assess the crop losses in the flood-hit areas, which would conduct surveys village by village.
The secretary said that the district administration, Agriculture department, and Livestock department were providing facilities to flood victims with the best coordination, while the Punjab Chief Minister would soon announce a special package to compensate crop damages.
