Excessive Mobile Phone Use Harming Children’s Health: Dr. Waqas Naeem

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Health expert Dr. Waqas Naeem on Friday warned against the excessive use of mobile phones by children, citing serious health risks. He revealed that nearly 89% of children are heavily engaged in mobile phone use, which poses a growing concern.

Speaking to APP, Dr. Naeem emphasized the urgent need to better understand the negative effects of mobile phones and other wireless technologies on human health.

He explained that prolonged screen time puts excessive strain on the eyes, causing dryness, discomfort, and potential visual deterioration. He advised maintaining a distance of 12 to 16 inches between the eyes and the device to reduce strain.

Dr. Naeem also highlighted the impact of mobile use on sleep patterns, noting that keeping phones close to the head during sleep,often under the pillow,can expose users to harmful microwave radiation, particularly dangerous for children.

This habit, he added, may lead to insomnia and disrupted sleep cycles.

Additionally, he warned that poor posture from extended phone use was damaging the spinal health of growing children. Constant slouching can weaken the neck and back muscles, potentially leading to chronic pain, strain, and headaches.

“It's time to take action,” he urged. “Parents must limit their children’s use of mobile phones and other wireless devices to protect their physical and mental well-being.”

