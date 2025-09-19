Excessive Mobile Phone Use Harming Children’s Health: Dr. Waqas Naeem
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Health expert Dr. Waqas Naeem on Friday warned against the excessive use of mobile phones by children, citing serious health risks. He revealed that nearly 89% of children are heavily engaged in mobile phone use, which poses a growing concern.
Speaking to APP, Dr. Naeem emphasized the urgent need to better understand the negative effects of mobile phones and other wireless technologies on human health.
He explained that prolonged screen time puts excessive strain on the eyes, causing dryness, discomfort, and potential visual deterioration. He advised maintaining a distance of 12 to 16 inches between the eyes and the device to reduce strain.
Dr. Naeem also highlighted the impact of mobile use on sleep patterns, noting that keeping phones close to the head during sleep,often under the pillow,can expose users to harmful microwave radiation, particularly dangerous for children.
This habit, he added, may lead to insomnia and disrupted sleep cycles.
Additionally, he warned that poor posture from extended phone use was damaging the spinal health of growing children. Constant slouching can weaken the neck and back muscles, potentially leading to chronic pain, strain, and headaches.
“It's time to take action,” he urged. “Parents must limit their children’s use of mobile phones and other wireless devices to protect their physical and mental well-being.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excessive mobile phone use harming children’s health: Dr. Waqas Naeem59 seconds ago
-
Five kite sellers recovered11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari19 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Minister chairs meeting on provision of RLNG-based domestic connections21 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims30 minutes ago
-
Dhamial grave desecration accused arrested31 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers held31 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s medical camp provides free healthcare to flood victims41 minutes ago
-
161765 cattle vaccinated in flood hit areas in sargodha41 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
Health Minister stresses safety & necessity of 'Cervical Cancer Vaccine' despite limited doses51 minutes ago
-
DHA CEO inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic51 minutes ago