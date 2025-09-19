SCCI’s Medical Camp Provides Free Healthcare To Flood Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haqon Friday commended the SCCI Med Pharmacy mobile Medical Camp Team,which has set up relief camps in Khambranwala-Bajwat providing essential healthcare services and free medicines to flood-affected families.
According to a spokesperson,this initiative was spearheaded by President of the Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Khalil on behalf of SCCI, with active support from Executive Committee members Arshad Jamil Chaudhry and Mehtab Maqsood and medical professionals Dr.Mehdi and Dr.Sulaiman.
This effort reflects SCCI’s unwavering commitment to the community,ensuring timely and effective relief reaches those in urgent need.
Recent Stories
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI’s medical camp provides free healthcare to flood victims1 minute ago
-
161765 cattle vaccinated in flood hit areas in sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister stresses safety & necessity of 'Cervical Cancer Vaccine' despite limited doses12 minutes ago
-
DHA CEO inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic12 minutes ago
-
AC inspects petrol pumps to ensure SOPs12 minutes ago
-
India in a state of shock suffering convincing defeat in retaliatory 'Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos': ..22 minutes ago
-
Two suspects arrested for shooting and injuring youth in Shnai Payeen22 minutes ago
-
AAC Galiyat conducts surprise inspection of Kali Mitti chairlift, operator arrested over negligence22 minutes ago
-
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA23 minutes ago
-
Illegal Afghan nationals involved in terrorism, crimes in Pakistan: DG ISPR32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 216,300 cusecs water42 minutes ago