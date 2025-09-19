SCCI’s medical camp provides free healthcare to flood victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Ikram-ul-Haqon Friday commended the SCCI Med Pharmacy mobile Medical Camp Team,which has set up relief camps in Khambranwala-Bajwat providing essential healthcare services and free medicines to flood-affected families.

According to a spokesperson,this initiative was spearheaded by President of the Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Khalil on behalf of SCCI, with active support from Executive Committee members Arshad Jamil Chaudhry and Mehtab Maqsood and medical professionals Dr.Mehdi and Dr.Sulaiman.

This effort reflects SCCI’s unwavering commitment to the community,ensuring timely and effective relief reaches those in urgent need.