Five power pilferers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Friday nabbed five power pilferers from various areas of the city.

According to the spokesperson,FESCO task teams led by SDOs along with XEN conducted operations in different areas and arrested five power thieves red-handed.

The arrested accused were identified as---Taimoor,Tahir,Tajamal,Farhat and Furqan.

Further investigation was underway.