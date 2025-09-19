Open Menu

Five Kite Sellers Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Police arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 100 kites during a crackdown here in the district on Friday.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Usman, Rizwan, Tahir ,Khaleel and Waheed.

Further investigation was underway.

