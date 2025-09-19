Dhamial Grave Desecration Accused Arrested
Published September 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested a man involved in desecrating the grave of a seven-year-old girl in the Dhamial area.
According to a police spokesman, the incident came to light when a shroud (kafan) was found near the grave. Upon receiving the information, the Dhamial Police immediately responded and carried out exhumation to collect forensic evidence.
During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had dug up the grave for occult practices and later restructured it.
However, no apparent evidence of desecration of the body was found. Final determination would be made in the light of forensic reports.
The spokesman said the case posed a major challenge. Special police teams were constituted, which, through technical and human intelligence, traced and apprehended the accused.
He said the forensic reports and investigation would be used to prepare a strong case, ensuring the culprit involved in such a heinous act receives exemplary punishment.
