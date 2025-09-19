Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Additional Director Livestock Sargodha, Dr. Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar, said on Friday that the livestock sector is operating on a war footing in flood-affected areas, following special directives from the Secretary Livestock Punjab and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Dr. Tanveer stated that the Primary objective was to provide the best possible healthcare services to animals in flood-hit regions and to protect them from the harmful effects of flood-related diseases.

He informed that three flood relief camps have been set up in the affected areas, where seven mobile Veterinary Dispensaries (MVDs) were actively working with over 100 staff members.

So far, 161,765 animals have been vaccinated, significantly reducing the risk of disease outbreaks. Thanks to the department's timely and dedicated efforts, only three animal deaths have been reported during the current flood emergency.

Dr. Tanveer further shared that the department has distributed 4,300 kg of silage, 95,790 kg of Wanda (animal feed), and 17,004 kg of fodder among farmers in flood-affected areas.

He emphasized that the Livestock Department was ensuring 100% healthcare coverage for animals to prevent the spread of flood-related illnesses and to support farmers in safeguarding their livestock assets.