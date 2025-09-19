Open Menu

Livestock Dept. Ramps Up Animal Care In Flood-hit Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Additional Director Livestock Sargodha, Dr. Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar, said on Friday that the livestock sector is operating on a war footing in flood-affected areas, following special directives from the Secretary Livestock Punjab and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Dr. Tanveer stated that the Primary objective was to provide the best possible healthcare services to animals in flood-hit regions and to protect them from the harmful effects of flood-related diseases.

He informed that three flood relief camps have been set up in the affected areas, where seven mobile Veterinary Dispensaries (MVDs) were actively working with over 100 staff members.

So far, 161,765 animals have been vaccinated, significantly reducing the risk of disease outbreaks. Thanks to the department's timely and dedicated efforts, only three animal deaths have been reported during the current flood emergency.

Dr. Tanveer further shared that the department has distributed 4,300 kg of silage, 95,790 kg of Wanda (animal feed), and 17,004 kg of fodder among farmers in flood-affected areas.

He emphasized that the Livestock Department was ensuring 100% healthcare coverage for animals to prevent the spread of flood-related illnesses and to support farmers in safeguarding their livestock assets.

Recent Stories

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

11 minutes ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

22 minutes ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

55 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

11 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

11 hours ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

13 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan