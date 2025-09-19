161765 Cattle Vaccinated In Flood Hit Areas In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Additional Director Livestock Sargodha, Dr. Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar, said on Friday that the livestock sector is operating on a war footing in flood-affected areas, following special directives from the Secretary Livestock Punjab and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Dr. Tanveer stated that the Primary objective was to provide the best possible healthcare services to animals in flood-hit regions and to protect them from the harmful effects of flood-related diseases.
He informed that three flood relief camps have been set up in the affected areas, where seven mobile Veterinary Dispensaries (MVDs) were actively working with over 100 staff members.
So far, 161,765 animals have been vaccinated, significantly reducing the risk of disease outbreaks. Thanks to the department's timely and dedicated efforts, only three animal deaths have been reported during the current flood emergency.
Dr. Tanveer further shared that the department has distributed 4,300 kg of silage, 95,790 kg of Wanda (animal feed), and 17,004 kg of fodder among farmers in flood-affected areas.
He emphasized that the Livestock Department was ensuring 100% healthcare coverage for animals to prevent the spread of flood-related illnesses and to support farmers in safeguarding their livestock assets.
Recent Stories
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI’s medical camp provides free healthcare to flood victims2 minutes ago
-
161765 cattle vaccinated in flood hit areas in sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister stresses safety & necessity of 'Cervical Cancer Vaccine' despite limited doses12 minutes ago
-
DHA CEO inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic12 minutes ago
-
AC inspects petrol pumps to ensure SOPs12 minutes ago
-
India in a state of shock suffering convincing defeat in retaliatory 'Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos': ..22 minutes ago
-
Two suspects arrested for shooting and injuring youth in Shnai Payeen22 minutes ago
-
AAC Galiyat conducts surprise inspection of Kali Mitti chairlift, operator arrested over negligence22 minutes ago
-
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA23 minutes ago
-
Illegal Afghan nationals involved in terrorism, crimes in Pakistan: DG ISPR32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 216,300 cusecs water42 minutes ago