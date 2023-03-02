UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Impounds 723 Unregistered Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Excise deptt impounds 723 unregistered vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a crackdown impounded 723 unregistered vehicles in the last ten days.

According to the Excise Department, the vehicles were impounded in raids conducted all over the province.

Illegal number plates had been removed from 5,577 vehicles while owners of 660 vehicles were penalized, it was informed.

The department has directed timely registration of vehicles and said that raids would continue against violators. It was said that those found guilty of flouting orders of the Excise Department would be dealt with strictly, and without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 18 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Gree ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Greece over victims of train crash

30 minutes ago
 NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of futu ..

NCEMA celebrates graduation of first batch of future leaders and experts of emer ..

45 minutes ago
 We need to equip students with core skills to shap ..

We need to equip students with core skills to shape future of our communities: B ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.