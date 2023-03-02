Excise deptt impounds 723 unregistered vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a crackdown impounded 723 unregistered vehicles in the last ten days.

According to the Excise Department, the vehicles were impounded in raids conducted all over the province.

Illegal number plates had been removed from 5,577 vehicles while owners of 660 vehicles were penalized, it was informed.

The department has directed timely registration of vehicles and said that raids would continue against violators. It was said that those found guilty of flouting orders of the Excise Department would be dealt with strictly, and without any discrimination.