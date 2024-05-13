DPM Dar Urges SCO States' Collaboration To Harness Region's Potential
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ambassador Zhang Ming here wherein he emphasised an effective collaboration among SCO member states to harness the region's potential for sustained progress and prosperity.
The deputy prime minister is on a four-day visit to China to co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi which would cover the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations.
Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the SCO Charter and the Organization’s fundamental ideals as enunciated in the 'Shanghai Spirit.
'
He expressed Pakistan's strong commitment to advancing SCO's security and development cooperation agenda.
The discussion also touched on Pakistan's initiatives and contributions in its ongoing Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.
Ambassador Zhang conveyed his best wishes to the Government of Pakistan on assuming the Chair and reiterated SCO Secretariat's continued support to Pakistan during its tenure as Chair of the Heads of Government of the Organization.
Recent Stories
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM approves immediate release of Rs 23b to resolve AJK people's issues11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar20 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Govt pursuing economic progress agenda through massive reforms, structural changes: PM22 minutes ago
-
Climate warriors: Mobilizing Pakistan's youth to confront environmental challenges32 minutes ago
-
Elected members of societies & clubs of BNBWU gathers42 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper, robber killed in looting spree51 minutes ago
-
FIA foils trafficking of Afghan woman, five children51 minutes ago
-
Five drug traffickers held1 hour ago
-
AIOU gears up preparations of AAOU annual conference1 hour ago
-
Crusher's owners,transporters agrees to follow load axle policy:1 hour ago
-
Two brothers killed,third injured in firing incident1 hour ago