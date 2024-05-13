Open Menu

DPM Dar Urges SCO States' Collaboration To Harness Region's Potential

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday met with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Ambassador Zhang Ming here wherein he emphasised an effective collaboration among SCO member states to harness the region's potential for sustained progress and prosperity.

The deputy prime minister is on a four-day visit to China to co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi which would cover the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations.

Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the SCO Charter and the Organization’s fundamental ideals as enunciated in the 'Shanghai Spirit.

He expressed Pakistan's strong commitment to advancing SCO's security and development cooperation agenda.

The discussion also touched on Pakistan's initiatives and contributions in its ongoing Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Ambassador Zhang conveyed his best wishes to the Government of Pakistan on assuming the Chair and reiterated SCO Secretariat's continued support to Pakistan during its tenure as Chair of the Heads of Government of the Organization.

