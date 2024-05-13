PM Approves Immediate Release Of Rs 23b To Resolve AJK People's Issues
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered an immediate release of Rs 23 billion to resolve the issues confronting the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The prime minister decided to provide funds after thoroughly examining the situation of the territory, in a special meeting chaired by him on the subject, a PM Office press release said.
Different parts of the AJK witnessed protest demonstrations during the last coupe of days with the people seeking reduced electricity bills and taxes as well as subsidized wheat flour.
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK cabinet members, and senior leadership attended the meeting besides the Federal ministers and leaders of the coalition parties.
The Kashmiri leadership and other participants of the meeting thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for his decision to provide funds.
Recent Stories
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar12 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sargodha14 minutes ago
-
Govt pursuing economic progress agenda through massive reforms, structural changes: PM14 minutes ago
-
Climate warriors: Mobilizing Pakistan's youth to confront environmental challenges24 minutes ago
-
Elected members of societies & clubs of BNBWU gathers34 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper, robber killed in looting spree43 minutes ago
-
FIA foils trafficking of Afghan woman, five children43 minutes ago
-
Five drug traffickers held1 hour ago
-
AIOU gears up preparations of AAOU annual conference1 hour ago
-
Crusher's owners,transporters agrees to follow load axle policy:1 hour ago
-
Two brothers killed,third injured in firing incident1 hour ago
-
Teenage drowns in canal1 hour ago