Omar Abdullah voices concerns over political, economic crisis in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has expressed grave concerns over the current political and economic situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a series of public gatherings in Sopore and Bahrampora, Abdullah criticized the India’s ruling BJP, accusing them of exacerbating the crisis.

During the gatherings organized by Sopore in-charge Irshad Rasool Kar, Abdullah revealed that his decision to contest the election stemmed from the interference and manipulations by BJP-affiliated groups, signaling a departure from his previous intentions.

He lamented the erosion of democratic and constitutional institutions and the revival of economic uncertainties reminiscent of past struggles.

The National Conference criticized the BJP attempts to dismantle democracy and seize land, particularly highlighting the plight of those affected by evictions and land seizures. He condemned the actions of certain political parties for aligning with the BJP post-2014 elections.

Abdullah underscored the hardships faced by Kashmiri residents since August 5, 2019, citing instances of bureaucratic hurdles and discrimination against youth during verification processes.