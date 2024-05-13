Open Menu

Omar Abdullah Voices Concerns Over Political, Economic Crisis In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Omar Abdullah voices concerns over political, economic crisis in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has expressed grave concerns over the current political and economic situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a series of public gatherings in Sopore and Bahrampora, Abdullah criticized the India’s ruling BJP, accusing them of exacerbating the crisis.

During the gatherings organized by Sopore in-charge Irshad Rasool Kar, Abdullah revealed that his decision to contest the election stemmed from the interference and manipulations by BJP-affiliated groups, signaling a departure from his previous intentions.

He lamented the erosion of democratic and constitutional institutions and the revival of economic uncertainties reminiscent of past struggles.

The National Conference criticized the BJP attempts to dismantle democracy and seize land, particularly highlighting the plight of those affected by evictions and land seizures. He condemned the actions of certain political parties for aligning with the BJP post-2014 elections.

Abdullah underscored the hardships faced by Kashmiri residents since August 5, 2019, citing instances of bureaucratic hurdles and discrimination against youth during verification processes.

Related Topics

Election India Omar Abdullah Democracy Sopore Jammu August 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Weather update: Dry, hot weather expected in most ..

Weather update: Dry, hot weather expected in most parts of country

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, develop ..

Pakistan vows to advance SCO’s security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

49 minutes ago
 PM directs to use technology for making wheat proc ..

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

3 hours ago
 Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

7 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

1 day ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

1 day ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan