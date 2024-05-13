98 Trucks Of Material Seized In Anti-encroachment Drive
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The metropolitan corporation, during its on going operation against encroachments,
seized 98 trucks of material from the city during the last seven days.
The mobile special squads had been deployed to enforce regulations, said by Administrator
Metropolitan Corporation Rafia Haider.
During the past seven days, more than 948 encroachments related materials had been
seized while 3,233 banners and streamers were removed from main roads.
As many as 87 challans were issued during the operations and special monitoring of business
line-marking within designated limits was also being conducted by zonal officers, she added.
Rafia said that operations in various shifts across the city would continue until permanent
eradication of encroachments.
